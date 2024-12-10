Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.