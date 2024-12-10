Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,915,000 after buying an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,972,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,084,000 after buying an additional 174,874 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.