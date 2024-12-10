CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 154,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 144.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,667,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,634,000 after acquiring an additional 985,941 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

