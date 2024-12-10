RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. This trade represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,789 shares of company stock valued at $27,374,143. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

