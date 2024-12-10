Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 307,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 257,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,699,920. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $626,044.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,407.60. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCN opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

