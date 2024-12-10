Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.