GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CTO Xin Wan Sells 80,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,771,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,207,335.60. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.74. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile



GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

