Captrust Financial Advisors Has $954,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 219,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

