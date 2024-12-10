West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,047,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 989,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 939,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,429,000 after purchasing an additional 254,220 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 692,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 571,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.56 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

