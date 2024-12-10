Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,434 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

