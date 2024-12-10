Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.68.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMBK. Hovde Group raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.