United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,093.24. This represents a 61.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $964,983.42. This represents a 85.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,340 shares of company stock worth $44,765,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.