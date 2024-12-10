Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $192.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

