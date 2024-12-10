Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after acquiring an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $199,186.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,201.70. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,287.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322,426 shares of company stock worth $244,011,320 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

