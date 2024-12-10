Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,243,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,387,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PG&E by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

