HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Plains GP worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.3% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.5 %

Plains GP stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 149.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

