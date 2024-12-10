Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 178.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TopBuild by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.33. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.