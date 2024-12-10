Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE FICO opened at $2,227.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,804.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

