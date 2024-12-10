J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CEO Shelley Simpson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.38 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 184,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

