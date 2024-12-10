Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 824 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.73 and a 200 day moving average of $376.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.