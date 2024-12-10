Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 293.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

