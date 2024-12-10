Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

