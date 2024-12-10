HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

