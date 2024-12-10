British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

