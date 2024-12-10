HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,517,000 after acquiring an additional 457,231 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

