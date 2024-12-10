Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 47.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

