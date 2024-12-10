HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IFRA opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.