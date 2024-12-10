HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

