Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SSD opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

