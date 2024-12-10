HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 157,561 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,561 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,553,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

