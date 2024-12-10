HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 65,351 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 49.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

