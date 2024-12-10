Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 249 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $114,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. This represents a 83.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

MGRC opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

