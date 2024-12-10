HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

