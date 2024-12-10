Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.48 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

