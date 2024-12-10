Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

C3.ai stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

