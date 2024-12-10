Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $373,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

