Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 4,288 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

