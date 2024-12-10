Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,163 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE POR opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.