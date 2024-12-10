UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 19,077 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 817.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MP Materials by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,884.30. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $5,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,221,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191,767.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,482. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.