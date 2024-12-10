Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,692 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of APA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in APA by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of APA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.19. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

