UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 327.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,261.12. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.