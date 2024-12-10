Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $44.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

