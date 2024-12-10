Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Enpro worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enpro by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 0.7 %

Enpro stock opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.