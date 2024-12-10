Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Position Cut by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 760,956 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,085,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 356.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,206,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,217 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

