UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kohl’s worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after buying an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.