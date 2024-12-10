5,064 Shares in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,745 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Skeena Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.