Walleye Capital LLC Has $422,000 Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $26,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,050. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

