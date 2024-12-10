Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

