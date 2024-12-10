Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,541,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,323,682.27. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,125. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,373,270. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.