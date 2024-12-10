UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 12,482 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $41,785,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $11,162,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.